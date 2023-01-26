Isaac John Collins Jr., 84, of Millsboro, Del., also known to many as “Ike” and “Johnny,” passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, in the home where he was born.
Collins graduated from Millsboro High School in 1956 and went to work for Sun Oil Co. on tankers. He worked his way up in the engine room to chief engineer and retired in 1993, after 38 years. During his career, he traveled all over the world.
He loved the beach, boating, fishing, hunting and family dinners. He and his wife, Roberta, traveled in the U.S., Canada, Hawaii and Europe, and also enjoyed many cruises. He was a lifelong member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Millsboro, Del.
Collins was preceded in death by his parents, Helen Jeannette Lingo Collins and Isaac John Collins. He is survived by his high-school sweetheart and loving wife of 64 years, Roberta Meyer Collins; and two sons, Isaac John “Skip” Collins III and his wife, Kim, and Robert J. Collins. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Katie Lind (and Christopher), Shelly Coon (and Robert), Emily Miller (and Jacob) and Jacob Collins; as well as three great-grandchildren, Carter Matthew Lind and Robby Maeve Miller, and Isla Kate Coon, expected in February. He is also survived by a sister, Jan McIlvain (and Marvin).
The family thanked Delaware Hospice (especially Josie), Together We Care Home Care (Ashley, Samantha, Heather and Brandy) and Michelle for their daily loving care.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1p.m., at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, Del. A Memorial Mass will follow at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 110 W. State St., Millsboro, Del. Interment will follow in adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to St. Mark’s Memorial Fund, PO Box 422, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.