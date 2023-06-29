Irvin W. Moore, 86, of Oak Orchard, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 18, 2023, while surrounded by his loving family, in the comfort of his home. He was born in Millsboro, Del., on Sept. 27, 1936, son of the late Charlie W.W. Moore and the late Mary (Johnson) Moore.
Moore proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a talented machinist, owning and operating his own business, Accurate Machine & Welding.
He also served his community as a volunteer firefighter. He joined the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company in 1954. He held the offices of second assistant chief, assistant chief engineer, chief engineer and ultimately chief, serving six terms, from 1972 to 1977. He was awarded a life membership for his dedicated and diligence service in the 1980s, and in December 1998, he was awarded the chief emeritus title, which is intended to recognize these outstanding membership achievements.
Moore was a lifetime member of AMVETS Post 2 and the VFW. He was also a member of American Legion Post 28 and the Cape Henlopen Elks. He served as the commodore of the Indian River Yacht Club from 2004 to 2005.
He will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Moore was preceded in death by his six brothers; five sisters and his first wife, Pauline Limoges Moore. He is survived by his second wife, of 24 years, Kathleen (Wentzel) Moore; three children, Irvin A. Moore and his wife, Donna, Paul W. Moore, and Andre’ H. Moore and his wife, Dana; four grandchildren, Danielle Moore, Ashlee Reynolds and her husband, Mark, Andrew Moore and Kyle Moore; and three great-grandchildren, Emeri Moore, Cora Reynolds and Alexander Reynolds. He is also survived by his two stepchildren, John Renninger and his wife, Kazusa, and Jennifer Myers and her husband, Timothy; and six step grandchildren, John C. Renninger, Kristina Renninger, Aaron Renninger, Luke Myers, Benjamin Myers and Joshua Myers.
A celebration of Moore’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Community Church of Oak Orchard, 32615 Oak Orchard Rd., Millsboro, Del., where friends and family may visit after 9:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately, at Millsboro Cemetery. The family requested that everyone dress casually. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Moore’s name to the Community Church of Oak Orchard, 32615 Oak Orchard Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.