Irvin C. King, 76, of Georgetown, Del., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare hospital. He was born at home in Millsboro, Del., on Feb. 2, 1944, to the late Rowland and Edna Thompson King.
He was a 1962 graduate of Georgetown School. Until his retirement, King was self-employed with his own heavy equipment construction company and was a school bus contractor for the Indian River School District for many years. He was known by many for his love of fast cars, motorcycles and his dump truck, which he named “Lilly Langtry,” but he was mostly known for the special love he had for his beloved boxers, Rocky, Jake and Winston, who loved him back unconditionally.
King could be found most mornings at Wilson’s General Store, having coffee with the morning crowd, or with his “coffee buddies” at Wawa on Thursday nights. Although he lived with Parkinson’s Disease the last several years, which was life-altering for him, he never lost his dry humor.
King is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Gaye Pettyjohn King; his children, Michael King of New Castle, Del., Kathy Parker and husband, Dean, of Millsboro and Christina Shaw; six grandchildren, Zach King, Jeremy King and Shelby King and her husband, Derek, all of Middletown, Del., Jessica Horner and her husband, Jack, of Ridgely, Md., Shannon Moore of Ocean View and Dustin Mitchell and his wife, Marie, of Havelock, N.C.; nine great-grandchildren; his brother- and sister-in-law, Floyd and Gail Megee; and many dear friends and extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Francis.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to The Michael J. Fox Foundation; Donation Processing; P.O. Box 5014; Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or to a charity of your choice.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions and the expanding outbreak, the viewing and funeral service will be held privately by invitation. Interment will follow at St. John’s U.M. Church Cemetery in Georgetown, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.