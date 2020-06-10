Iris Eskridge, 93, of Odessa Del., passed away Saturday June 6, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was born Feb. 7, 1927, in Delmar, Del., to the late Alvin and Sarah Joseph.
Eskridge was fortunate to have two loving marriages during her lifetime, and both husbands preceded her in death: Hollis L. Eskridge, with whom she spent 37 years before his passing, and Henry Phillips, with whom she spent 20 years in her first marriage, after which the two became friends.
After retirement, Eskridge enjoyed reading, puzzles, shopping and spending time with her friends. When folks were around her, whether they knew her or not, they were going to get a hug.
Eskridge is survived by three children, Robert Phillips and his wife, Jean, of Millsboro, Del., Rebecca Mechell and her husband, James, of Clayton, Del., and Virginia Eskridge and her companion, Mark, of Odessa; three stepchildren, Pearl Burke, Clifford Eskridge and Kathy Lewis; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved dearly.
A funeral service was scheduled for June 11, 2020, at the Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del., followed by interment at St. Stephen’s Cemetery in Delmar, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to the Corbit-Calloway Memorial Library; 115 High St.; Odessa, DE 19730. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.