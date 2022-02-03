Irene J. LeCates, 84, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Millsboro. She was born on Jan. 27, 1937, in Laurel, Del., to the late Edward E. LeCates and Bertha K. Hickman LeCates.
She worked at 1st National Bank of Maryland as a sorter and also worked at NCR when it was located in Millsboro. She was a member of Hickory Hill Methodist Church and their choir. She enjoyed yardwork and plants, and was known to be a very hardworking woman.
In addition to her parents, LeCates was preceded in death by six siblings, Linwood, Ivan, Roy, Clifton, Marie and Anna. She is survived by a brother, Kenneth LeCates, and a sister, Doris Esposito; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She also leaves behind a very special niece, Betty Harding, and a very special friend, Beverly Mitchell.
A funeral service was to be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Interment was to follow at Carey’s Cemetery in Millsboro. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to Hickory Hill Methodist Church, c/o Roy Rogers, 28209 Walt Carmean Lane, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.