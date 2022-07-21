Irene Helen Marvel, 93, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on July 15, 2022. She was born on April 10, 1929, in Philadelphia, Pa.
She spent many summers in Delaware as a child and moved there permanently at the age of 16. She met her husband, Charles Marvel, when she was 17, and they were married after a short courtship. Charles and Irene Marvel lived on the family farm their entire life together.
Marvel was extremely creative and enjoyed many hobbies, which included jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, sewing and cross stitch. She frequently donated items she made to her church and other groups for fundraisers. She also loved to give her items as gifts to family and friends. These gifts were always cherished by those who received them.
Charles and Irene Marvel loved the family farm. They planted corn in the fields and raised chickens. After her sons were raised, she worked away from home at the Cargil Hatchery for many years. She did a great deal of volunteer work at Saint Georges’ United Methodist Church and was a devoted member. She also volunteered for many years at ACTS, the thrift shop on Route 26. She was a kind and compassionate woman. She was a wonderful role model to her family and others, and a great influence on many lives in the community. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Marvel was preceded in death by her son Dana C. Marvel, and by her husband, Charles C. Marvel. She is survived by her sister Sandra Mueller; and her son Mark Marvel and his wife, Elaine. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tammy Marvel Ray and her husband, Robert, Donna Irene Atkins, Jordan Marvel and his wife, Phoebe, Eric Tsavdar and his wife, Olga, and Laurie Tsavdar. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Corey Atkins, and twins Levi and Eliza Tsavdar.
A public viewing was to be held at Saint Georges’ United Methodist Church in Clarksville, Del., on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, followed by a service at noon. Following the graveside portion of the service, there will be a luncheon in the basement of the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Irene Marvel’s name be sent to Saint Georges’ United Methodist Church, 34281 Omar Road, Clarksville, DE 19970. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.