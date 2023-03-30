Ina West Cordrey, 89, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
She was born on Dec. 31, 1933, in Georgetown, Del., daughter of the late James A. West, Sr. and Clara W. West. After graduating from Georgetown High School, she worked for the telephone company as an operator. She married the love of her life, John S. (Jack) Cordrey, on Oct. 3, 1953. Together they owned Cordrey Ford Company in Millsboro. She was a devoted homemaker to her husband Jack, and their sons, John H. and Keith. She was a long-time member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and served on the altar guild for many years.
In addition to her parents, Cordrey was predeceased by her husband, John S. Cordrey; brothers, James A. West, Jr. and Harold L. West; and grandson, Tyler J. Cordrey.
She is survived by her sons, John H. Cordrey and his wife, Carol, of Georgetown and Keith A. Cordrey and his wife, Kathy, of Allen, Md. She is also survived by her beloved grandsons John C. Cordrey and his wife, Lauren, of Blue Bell, Pa.; Bryan A. Cordrey and his wife Britta, of Milton, Del.; and Nathan A. Cordrey and his wife, Rachel, of Salisbury, Md; and seven great-grandchildren, Berkley, Dylan, Russel, Claire, Boden, Luke, and Charlie.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to her caregivers who were so loving and attentive to her: Delphine Blake, Andrew Burdan, Cindy Green and Candice Wilkinson.
There will be a visitation where family and friends may call on Friday, March 31, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro followed by a service. Interment will follow at Millsboro Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 422, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Electronic condolences via watsonfh.com