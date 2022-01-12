Ida “Judy” Hannum, 87, recently of Ocean View, Del., died on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Known as Judy, or affectionately as Mrs. Hannum to her friends, family and students, she was a longtime resident of Putney, Vt. She was born Julia Idanel Below in June of 1934 in Bordley, Ky., the daughter of the late Clayton Below and Willie (Pride) Below, and was one of 11 children. They were a closeknit family, having regular family reunions since 1977 to show their “Below Pride.”
Hannum attended and graduated from Morganfield High School, and matriculated and graduated from Western Kentucky State College with a degree in elementary education. During her final year of college, she met and married a young Army officer, David B. Hannum Jr., and spent the next 30 years living across the United States, Germany and Japan, until finally settling in Dave Hannum’s hometown of Putney, Vt., where she lived until 2020.
In addition to being a loving mother and Army wife, she was a teacher, Girl Scout leader, den mother, Red Cross volunteer, Justice of the Peace, and most recently school secretary at the Putney Central School for nearly 20 years. She was a generous person and always willing to help her community in any way she could. She will be dearly missed by many.
Hannum is survived by her five children, David Keith Hannum and his wife, Wendy, of Stewartstown, Pa., Karen Hannum Jayne and her husband, David, of South Bethany, Del., Kerri Hannum Smyth and her husband, Robert, of Monkton, Md., Kraig Below Hannum and his wife, Michele, of Ocean View, Del., and Lt. Col. Kelly Mikal Hannum and his wife, Amy, currently stationed in Osan, South Korea; three sisters, Dorothy Hohmann of Texas, Virginia Below of Arizona and Helen Mills of Kentucky; a brother, John Below of California; 11 grandchildren, Joshua Jayne, Matthew Jayne, Andrew Jayne, Leigh Smyth, Robert Eaton, Schuyler Hannum, Everett Hannum, Analiese Hannum, Caralynn Hannum, Oliver Hannum and Phineas Hannum; seven great-grandchildren, Hannah Jayne, Sophie Jayne, Abigail Jayne, Tessa Jayne, Hayden Higgs, Greyson Jayne and Isabella Eaton.
Hannum will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, with her husband of more than 54 years, the late Col. David B. Hannum Jr. The details of the service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, at www.Parkinson.org/ways-to-give. Arrangements were under the care of Melson Funeral Services in Ocean View, Del. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.