Ian Lohr, 37, of Harbeson, Del., and formerly of Steubenville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on March 19, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Aug. 13, 1983, in Wheeling, W.Va., to Kurt Alan McAlpine and Charis McAlpine.
He grew up most of his life in the Ohio Valley area before settling in Delaware in 2016. A 2002 graduate of Brooke County High School in West Virginia, Lohr had a fond love for cooking, Pokémon, video games and his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.
Lohr is survived by both of his parents; his wife, Misty Lohr of Milton, Del.; children, Wilfred, Marissa and Bobbi; half-sister, Cassandra; and four grandchildren, Shylah, Dalynee, Rontez and Key’ara.
Cremation will be private, at the request of the family. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.