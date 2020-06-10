Hugh J. O’Neill, 90, of Bozrah, Conn., passed away on May 20, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 9, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the eldest of five boys, to Hugh J. O’Neill and Mildred Downs O’Neill.
He had a distinguished career as a graphic artist. O’Neill attended the Art Students League, New York City, where he studied with famed calligrapher Arnold Bank. He started his career working at Intertype Corporation in Brooklyn and then for publishing houses in NYC, finally retiring from W.W. Norton & Co., Inc., as vice-president and corporate art director.
He was a communicant at Our Lady of the Lakes Church in Oakdale, Conn. He had been a lector and Eucharist minister at his former parishes in Bethany Beach, Del., and Marlboro, N.J. He volunteered as a cook in a homeless shelter and ministered to prisoners in Delaware. O’Neill did graphic designs for his parish building committee, a fundraising cookbook and the golf course where he lived in Bethany Beach, Del.
O’Neill found joy in gifting family and friends with his paintings, calligraphy and distinctive Christmas cards. His artistic talent expanded to his crafting furniture, including an altar for St. Johns in Marlboro, N.J., and bookcases, bunk beds, trundle beds, a chess table, desks and doll cribs.
He was grateful to God for his faith, family, friends and his blessed life with all the amazing people who came into his life.
O’Neill was preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas O’Neill and Kevin O’Neill. He is survived by his wife of 60-plus years, Joan O’Neill; two daughters, Sharon O’Neill and Victoria O’Neill and her husband, David Houseman; two sons Hugh J. O’Neill and his wife, Lori, and Russell O’Neill; two brothers, Ted O’Neill and his wife, Joan, and Larry O’Neill and Diane Sonde; and six grandchildren, Emily, Hugh, Shayne, Ian, Abigail and Alexander O’Neill.
The family will gratefully acknowledge any memorial donations sent to Glenmary Home Missioners; P.O. Box 465618; Cincinnati, OH 45246. Arrangements will be private, managed by the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, New London, Conn. Condolences may be sent online at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.