Hugh G. “Mickey” Thornton Jr., 92, of Millsboro, Del., also known as “Hughie,” passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, with his daughter Claudia and his dear friend Georgia by his side. He was born in the Bronx, N.Y., and graduated from the Industrial School of Art in Manhattan, N.Y., in 1948.
Thornton worked as a bricklayer in Manhattan and also as a building inspector, eventually retiring as a superintendent of schools of Dumont, N.J. in 1992. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was also a prisoner-of-war of that war.
He lived a full and exciting life. He would often reflect on his life while doing tile work on the bar at Jilly’s Restaurant in Manhattan during the 1950s. During this time, he had the privilege to meet Frank Sinatra several times, as that was the hangout for the Rat Pack. Thornton also was trapped during the 9/11 attack and was rescued by a firedog by the name of Sam. After Sam’s retirement from the fire company, Thornton was given Sam, who became his constant companion until Sam’s passing at age of 18.
He was also well-known in the area for his artwork and was still painting up to his last day. He would teach at the Lewes and Rehoboth Beach senior centers and participated in many art shows, where admirers of his work would return to purchase his paintings.
Thornton was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy, in 1999; a son, Hugh Christopher, in 2012, and a son-in-law, Michael Caruso in 2014. He is survived by his daughter, Claudia Caruso; daughter-in-law, Lisa Thornton; and his girlfriend of the past 12 years, Pat Webb.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., where a prayer service will be held at 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Elk Creek Cemetery in Schenevus, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thornton’s name can be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project by visiting www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.