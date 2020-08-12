Hubert C. “Hubie” Galati, 74, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away at his home on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. He was born on Aug. 18, 1945, in Elizabeth, N.J., son of the late Hubert E. and Elizabeth (Gordon) Galati.
He relocated to Rehoboth Beach from Gouldsboro, Pa., and was employed by the City of Lewes for more than 10 years. He enjoyed fishing and crabbing, especially at Massey’s Landing. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Galati was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Veronica “Tootsie” Galati, and his sisters, Elizabeth and Marie. He is survived by his sons, Michael and his wife, Renay, of Marshall, Va., Edward and his wife, Kristie, of Hamilton, Va., and Thomas and his wife, Erin, of Harrisonburg, Va.; and his grandchildren, Allie, Eddie, AnneMarie, Giovanni, Isabella, Gianna, Isaac, Sophia and Brooklyn.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions to the Arthritis Foundation; 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Ste. 600; Atlanta, GA 30309 or www.arthritis.org/donate. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.