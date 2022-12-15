Howard Vernon Collins, 78, of Millsboro, Del., passed away suddenly at his residence on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was born to the late Ollie and Mildred Collins in Millsboro, Del., on May 7, 1944.
Collins was a lifelong resident of Delaware and was a machine operator for DuPont for 27 years. He attended St. Paul United Methodist Church in Laurel, Del.
He enjoyed building stock cars and drag cars. He also raced at the Delmar track and rode with the Southern Delaware Street Rod. While working for DuPont, he owned and operated his own body painting business, Vernon’s Paint & Body Shop in Millsboro, Del. He also enjoyed watching his westerns and traveling. He would meet up with his friends at McDonald’s for breakfast.
Collins was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Mildred Collins; a brother, Alvin Collins; and a sister, Dorothy Collins. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sue Ellen; a daughter, Cathy Bradshaw (and Stanley) of Crisfield, Md.; two stepsons, David Wheedleton of Seaford, Del., and Michael Wheedleton of Bishopville, Md.; and a brother, Leon Collins (and Janice) of Georgetown, Del.; as well as many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A viewing was to be held at Watson Funeral Home, located at 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966 on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Interment was to be held at Millsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Bless Our Children, c/o WBOC TV, 1729 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, MD 21801, or St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and memories of Collins may be left for his family at www.watsonfh.com.