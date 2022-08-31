Howard O. Husfelt, 99, of Wilmington, Del., and formerly of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. He was born in Cecilton, Md., to the late Howard B. Husfelt and Margaret L. Husfelt.
He retired from work as a truck driver for Anchor Motor Freight, as well as Townsends/Mountaire for many years. Howard was a World War II veteran, having served in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. He was a member of American Legion Post 28 and the Teamsters. He was a very hard worker and enjoyed listening to country music.
In addition to his parents, Husfelt was preceded in death by his wife, Regina, in 2009; as well as three brothers, William C., George and Rodney Husfelt. Husfelt is survived by two sons, Manley Edgar Husfelt (and Kathy) and Rodney Husfelt (and Joanne), and a daughter, Barbara Ann Husfelt, all of Wilmington, Del. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Ryan, Casey and Tyler, along with five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Luke, Dylan, Reese and Jack. He is also survived by four nieces, as well as extended family members and friends.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Husfelt’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.