Howard O. Gerken Jr., 80, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away at home on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Born on Jan. 6, 1943, in Long Branch, N.J., he was raised in Freehold, N.J. by his parents, Grace A. Gerken and Howard O. Gerken Sr.
Gerken graduated from Freehold Regional High School in 1960. After earning a bachelor’s degree in physics/math from Gettysburg College in 1964, he earned a master’s degree in education in 1966 at the University of Delaware, where he met his future wife, Cassandra “Sandie” Hancock. They were married in 1967.
Gerken served in the U.S. Army (artillery) for two years, at Ft. Sill, Okla., as a gunnery instructor during the Vietnam War. After teaching in Elsmere, Del., he joined Christiana High School as a math teacher. As the head soccer coach, he led his varsity team to win the 1973 Delaware State Soccer Championship. He accepted a principal position at Sussex Central High School in 1975 and moved his family to Dagsboro. He served as principal of Selbyville Middle School from 1982 until he retired in 1999, having served as an educator for 33 years.
He started a youth soccer recreational program in 1980, which later morphed into the River Soccer Club in 1996, when his “Field of Dreams” ideas for a soccer complex became a reality in Roxana, Del. Today, the club serves more than 900 kids in its recreational and travel-team programs.
His love of soccer began in high school. He had played a fullback position at Gettysburg College for four years. He was instrumental in starting soccer programs in the Indian River School District. He served as chairman of the Delaware State Soccer Tournament Committee for 20 years. He was named to the IR Soccer Hall of Fame and the Delaware Youth Soccer Hall of Fame, and was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Delaware High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Surviving Gerken are his wife, Sandie; his daughter, Melissa Timmons (and her husband, Tom); son, Gregory (and his wife, Michelle); brother Glenn (and his wife, Judy, and Gerken’s nieces Christine, Debbie, Diane); and three grandsons, Josh Timmons, Jonas Gerken and Liam Gerken.
Nicknamed the “Godfather of Sussex Soccer,” Gerken leaves a legacy of his love for soccer to many, many past soccer players and to future Sussex soccer youth that want to play “the Beautiful Game.”
Family, friends, and soccer players are being invited to attend a celebration of Gerken’s life on July 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Indian River High School Auditorium, Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the River Soccer Club, P.O. Box 1366, Ocean View, DE 19970; or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.