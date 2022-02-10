Howard David Kurt, 94, of Lusby, Md., and formerly of Edgewater Acres near Selbyville, Del., passed away on Sept. 20, 2021, at his residence. Born April 28, 1927, in Turner Station, Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late John Kurt and Julia (Jendrick) Kurt.
Those who heard uproarious laughter erupting from the canned goods aisle at Harris Teeter near Selbyville were probably listening to the force of nature that was Howard D. Kurt. He charmed friends and strangers alike with his outgoing personality and endless supply of risqué jokes.
Before his death at 94, Howard (also known as “Opapa”) lived a life full of love and friendship. He traveled all over the world, and when family members met him at the airport, they knew they would be introduced to his seatmates and newfound friends. Once, at a dinner party with his daughter in Alaska, he suddenly pointed to her friend’s father and exclaimed, “Rome, 1968!” He had met the man briefly at a restaurant in Italy, 15 years before.
Born to hard-working Hungarian immigrant parents, Kurt grew up in Turner Station, Md. He had three older siblings, one of whom, Mary, was bed-bound due to complications from polio. His parents, John Kurt (born Jànos Kürta) and Julia Jendrick, worked alternating shifts at Bethlehem Steel in order to care for Mary. While their parents worked, his older sister, Irene, tried valiantly to corral Howard and his brother, John.
In 1944, Kurt graduated from high school at age 17 and promptly enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After his service, he attended the University of Maryland, studying electrical engineering, and worked at Bethlehem Steel on holidays and during summers. During that time, he met a beautiful brunette at the beach, and she sent him home with her number written in lipstick on a paper cup. After graduation, he and his lovely brunette, Evelyn Jenkins, were married.
Howard and Evelyn Kurt had five daughters and lived in multiple states as he advanced in his career from electrical engineer to vice president at General Electric, executive VP of Babcock & Wilcox, and CEO of McDermott Corporation, earning numerous patents along the way.
He loved to work with his hands and always had a project (or three) going on. He delighted in making wooden puzzles, rocking horses, and child-sized tables and chairs for his daughters and later for his 10 grandchildren. His great-grandchildren are still enjoying his beautiful work today.
In the early 1960s, Howard and Evelyn Kurt, along with his siblings (Irene Smith and John Kurt) and their spouses (Cecil Smith and Marilyn Kurt) built a beach cottage in Delaware, along the Assawoman Bay. All of the young cousins were also put to work, and in 1963 the finished house became a family treasure.
Kurt was a lifelong water-man and took his family for wild rides through the Ocean City (Md.) Inlet and on long adventures to Assateague Island. Those boat trips to Assateague — seeing the wild ponies, gathering bushels of clams and crabs, and returning home sun-kissed, exhausted, and green fly-bitten — became the stuff of family legend.
He adored his daughters and used their first initials to name his boat, the EMPL-C. The girls all worked around the family beach house, digging trenches and shoveling gravel (in their bikinis). Outraged that he would ask his daughters to do such hard physical labor, a neighbor stormed over to tell him that he should be “horse-whipped.” His independent daughters laughed heartily and went back to shoveling.
Gardening was another of Kurt’s passions, and every autumn he would bring his neighbors gifts from the abundant harvest of his beloved garden. With him having become a master chef after retirement, much of his produce also went into gourmet meals that he generously shared with friends and family, and probably with total strangers as well.
Evelyn Kurt died in 2002, and in 2013, he married Nancy Wagner, at the age of 86. He threw a rollicking wedding party, but his health began to decline shortly afterward. In 2018, Howard and Nancy Kurt relocated to Lusby, Md. where he died at home on Sept. 20, 2021.
Kurt leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his daughters and sons-in-law, Evelyn (and Marc) Kurt-Jones, Mary (and Lindsey) Kurt-Mason, Patricia (and John) Perkins, Laura Kurt and Cecilia (and Jeff) Winkles; his grandchildren, Allycia Jones, Graham Jones, Seth Mason, Jordan Kurt-Mason, Tasha Perkins, Brianna Kurt-Hurst, Kaitlyn Stone, William Stone, Thomas Stone, Danielle Kürta; and eight great-grandchildren. His is deeply mourned by his nieces, Nancy Lee Smith and Micki Kurt; and cousin, Jerry (and Joan) Matyiko; as well as by his wife, Nancy, and her children and grandchildren.
A graveside service was to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, Md. Kurt’s ashes are resting at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, but his spirit is busy telling naughty jokes in heaven.