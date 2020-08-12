Howard A. “Pete” Peters Jr., 70, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at home on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. He was born Jan. 19, 1950, in Wilmington, Del., the son of the late Howard A. Peters Sr. and the late Alice Mae (Lloyd) Peters, and was raised in Newark, Del.
He graduated from Newark High School in 1968 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1969 to 1971. Peters was a jack-of-all-trades, as he could fix almost anything with his hands. He loved playing his guitar, listening to his favorite music and reading biographies on rock ’n’ roll artists. He also enjoyed gardening and was known for his “green thumb.” Peters was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan (Go Birds!) and a member of the American Legion Post 28.
Although music was important to him, his devotion was truly to his family, especially his granddaughter, Isabelle.
In addition to his parents, Peters was preceded in death by his sister, Gail Rice. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Lisa “Alice” (Szwec) Peters; (step)daughters, Jodi McElwee of Milford, Del., and Krista McElwee of Wilmington; granddaughter, Isabelle Bekeshka of Milford; son, Michael A. Peters and his family of Pennsylvania; daughters, Kelley Krueger and her family, of Ohio, and Michelle Peters of New York; his mother-in-law, who resided with him, Tatiana “Mom” Szwec; siblings, Shirley Graham of Newark, Barby Hurd and her husband, Wayne, of Newark, Dorothy Burritt and her husband, Rick, of Newark, Don Woods and his wife, Ginny, of Newark, and Gary Peters of Pennsylvania; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Tunnell Cancer Center and Delaware Hospice, especially Nurse Jenna D.
A visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., with funeral service at 11:30 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. Social distancing protocols will be observed, and masks are mandatory for all attendees. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Shriners Hospitals for Children; 3551 N. Broad St.; Philadelphia, PA 19140, or to Grass Roots Dog Rescue; P.O. Box 422; Milton, DE 19968. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.