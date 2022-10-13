Horace Junior “Junnie” Strand, 63, also known to his friends and family as “The Fly,” passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Anchorage Nursing Home in Salisbury, Md. He was born on Dec. 14, 1958, in Lewes, Del., to the late Horace and Beatrice Wescott Harmon.
Strand retired due to declining health but worked for Perdue for many years.
He enjoyed watching football games (Dallas Cowboys) and westerns on TV. He also enjoyed listening to old-school R&B music and was known to be the life of the party. He was very outgoing and friendly, and loved to spend time with his family. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Strand was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Louise Strand, at birth, and a brother, Colbert Strand. He is survived by three children, Natasha Vickers of Harrington, Del., Ramaar Cannon (and Ashkeia) of Glen Burnie, Md., and Tosha Cannon of Dover, Del.; four sisters, Sylvia Sturgis (and Thomas) of Millsboro, Del., Betty Kellam (and Richard) of Milford, Del., Joyce Strand of Georgetown, Del., and Tina Brownlow of Laurel, Del.; along with three brothers, Lawrence Strand (and Diane) of Ellendale, Del.; James Strand of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; and Arthur Strand of Georgetown, Del. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Natassja and Jalin Vickers, Christopher Allen, Jerimiah Rykard, Jada, Tamira, Ramaar “R.J.” Cannon Jr., Jazmine Teagle, Tyra and Tyasia Cannon; along with three great-grandchildren Harmone’ Doughty, Jhene and Jhi Allen. He is also survived by three special friends, Barbara Floyd, Ronnie Tingle and Ronnie Mason; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at St. John 2nd Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.