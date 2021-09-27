Horace D. Daisey, 92, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford, Del. He was born in Dagsboro, Del., on July 7, 1929, son of the late Delbert Horace Daisey and the late Cora (Brasure) Daisey.
He enjoyed playing baseball throughout his childhood and was a talented pitcher. He was signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers and was a rookie on the team in 1948, and played in their minor league for two seasons. His accomplishments in baseball eventually led to his induction into the Eastern Shore Baseball Hall of Fame, in 1999.
Daisey served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, from January 1951 to January 1955. He served in the Philippines and, most importantly, met his future wife, Esther Reichard, while both were assigned to Roslyn Air Force Station in Long Island, New York.
He retired in 1985 from work for E.I. DuPont in Seaford, Del., where he served as a power house operator, after serving 36 years with the company. He also enjoyed golf and was a charter member of Sussex Pines County Club in Georgetown, Del. He was also a life-time member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Dagsboro and was a 50-year Mason at Delaware Lodge #37 A.F. & A.M.
In addition to his parents, Daisey was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ellen Collins, and a daughter-in-law, Marla B. Daisey. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Esther “Terry” (Reichard) Daisey; two sons, Robert Daisey and his wife, Venetia, of Georgetown, Del., and William Daisey and his wife, Kathy, of Ellicott City, Md., and four grandchildren, Michael Daisey, Jonathan Daisey, Alison Daisey and Taite Daisey.
Services and burial were to be held privately, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Daisey's name to Bethel United Methodist Church, 32028 Sussex St., Dagsboro, DE 19939, or to Delaware Veterans Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Blvd., Milford, DE 19963.