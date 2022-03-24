Holly Louise LeCates, 58, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at her home on Monday, March 14, 2022. She was born Aug. 6, 1963, in Seaford, Del.
People may remember her as a talented beautician and exemplary retention supervisor at Mountaire of Selbyville, Del. She was a graduate of Laurel High School and member of St. Philips Episcopal Church in Laurel, Del.
She had a passion for animals and the gift of gardening. She was the absolute best “Mimi” to her granddaughter. There was never an event or opportunity missed to spend time with her. She was the most amazing mother and daughter.
LeCates is survived by her daughter, Logan LeCates; her parents, Dottie LeCates and Daniel LeCates Jr.; granddaughter, Macie Ann Richard; numerous cousins; and a multitude of friends.
A memorial walk was to be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Mark’s Labyrinth in Millsboro, Del. Plants and flowers in the labyrinth gardens are always welcome in her honor. Interment was to be private. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del.