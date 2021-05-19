Holly Lillian VanSciver, 65, is at peace after a heroic year-long battle with cancer. She was born on Jan. 20, 1956, in Lewes, Del., daughter of the late Thomas VanSciver and Dolly Mickel.
Her heart was as big as her personality, and her sharp-witted humor was her most endearing and memorable trait. Her friends and family looked forward to being razzed by her because they knew it was always out of love. If ever a Redskins fan was born, it was VanSciver. She loved her team and made sure everyone knew it. She leaves behind devoted friends and family who will hold memories of her in their hearts forever. The world will not be the same without her in it. “The #1 Redskins fan has left the stadium…”
She worked for the City of Rehoboth Beach for 25 years and cherished her work family. She also spent 10 years at Wal-Mart, where she enjoyed interacting with customers and having fun with her coworkers.
In addition to her parents, VanSciver was preceded in death by her brother, Gary VanSciver Sr. of Lewes, and two nephews, Gary VanSciver Jr. of Lewes and James “Ryan” VanSciver of Baltimore, Md. She is survived by two brothers, Ronald VanSciver of Hollywood, Fla., and James VanSciver of Lewes; a niece, Katie VanSciver of Scottsville, Va.; a sister-in-law, Rita VanSciver of Wilmington; nieces Lindsay Sisson of Baltimore and Crystal O’Neal of Long Neck; and nephews, Shane VanSciver of Ocean City, Md., and Clinton VanSciver of Los Angeles, Calif.
The VanSciver family thanked everyone at Beebe Healthcare, Delaware Hospice and Around the Clock Caregivers, who supported and cared for her during her year-long journey with cancer. Deepest gratitude goes to VanSciver’s devoted friend, Sharon Sherwood, for caring for her, especially at the end of her journey. They thanked Doug Brown with Melson Funeral Services for gently handling her final arrangements.
At her request, there will be no service. She would appreciate donations to the Beebe Hospital Development Fund and the American Cancer Society, the family said.