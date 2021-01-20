Hilda C. (Coffin) Bunting, 98, of Pittsville, Md., formerly of Powellville, Md., Willards, Md., and Frankford, Del., passed away and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. She was born in Willards on Aug. 29, 1922, daughter of the late Jacob Z. Savage and the late J. Florence (Wilkins) Savage.
Bunting was a hard worker, providing for her family. She had worked for the Willards & Powellville Shirt Factory for more than 35 years. Later in life, she also worked as a caregiver, always willing to serve others.
She was a faithful member of Ayres United Methodist Church in Pittsville. She enjoyed attending Willards Camp meetings and Carey’s Camp in Millsboro. She will be remembered for her strong work ethic, her storytelling ability and her love and devotion to her family and God.
Bunting was preceded in death by her first husband, Roland Coffin, and her second husband, Chester Bunting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Watson; a son, Robert Coffin; a granddaughter, Heather Coffin; a brother, John Savage; and a sister, Flossie Layfield. She is survived by her three sons, Donald Lee Coffin and his wife, Maggie, of Berlin, Md., Randall James Coffin of Philadelphia, Pa., and Roland Bruce Coffin of Pittsville; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
The family extended their appreciation for the compassionate, loving care and the visits allowed for the sons, provided by staff at Station 7, Genesis Salisbury Nursing Center.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., with visitation at 1 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del., conducted by the Rev. Bob Hudson. Interment will follow at Redmen Memorial Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Due to COVID-19, social distancing protocols will be observed, and masks are required for those in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Ayres U.M. Church; P.O. Box 52; Pittsville, MD 21850. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.