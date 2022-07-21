Herschel Hudson, 94, of Bethany Beach, Del., passed away suddenly on July 16, 2022 with his daughters by his side, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born in Hudson’s Crossroads, Roxana, Del., on Sept. 16, 1927, son of the late Harry and Gertrude Hudson.
Hudson had retired from J Conn Scott Furniture in Selbyville, Del., after more than 50 years of service. He enjoyed being around people and quickly made friends. He was one of Bay View Park’s longest-lived residents, having moved there in the early 1970s. He will be remembered for countless things, including his constant smile, daily bicycle rides through the park no matter the weather, frequent jokes/verbal puzzles, saying the alphabet backward, continued good humor, putting out crab pots and fish nets, frequent gifts of fresh vegetables, and sharing his knowledge of the bay and the bird life in the area. He was regarded by most residents as the unofficial “Mayor” of Bay View Park, as he knew everyone and was always willing to help with anything.
In addition to his parents, Hudson was preceded in death by the “love of his life,” his wife, Edith Hudson, in 2016; his grandson, Christopher Scott, in 1944; brothers, Raymond Hudson, Chester Hudson and Harry Hudson; and sisters, Mae Shockley, Alberta D’Lodovico and Orneva Tomlin. He is survived by daughters Carolyn Scott (and Jerry) of Seaford, Del., and Barbara Hickman (and Jack) of Dagsboro, Del.; grandchildren, Crystal Wolfgang (and Chris), Skip Hickman and Rita Williams (and Mike); great-grandchildren, Blake Williams, Cody Wolfgang, Carly Wolfgang and Luke Williams; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del., where a celebration of Hudson and his wife will begin at 11 a.m.
“We would like to thank everyone at Bay View Park for their support, food/meals and social gathering (how Dad loved their parties!) invitations to our parents. Thus, in lieu of flowers, we suggest donations to the Bay View Park Association, in care of Deannie McGrady, 34892 Creek Road, Bethany Beach, DE 19930.” Condolences may be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.