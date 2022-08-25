Herman Thomas Rogers, 78, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
Rogers graduated from Millsboro High School, in the Class of 1961, and then from Goldey-Beacom College. He retired from Shell Oil Company after 42 years of service that allowed him to live in multiple parts of the country. Following his retirement from Shell, he moved back to Millsboro and went to work at Eagle Transport as operations manager.
He liked to travel, enjoyed all sports and was an avid reader.
Rogers is survived by his wife, Josephine; his son, Michael, of Princeton, N.J.; and a grandchild, Henry, a sophomore at The Juilliard School.
Services and interment were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro.