Herbert Handy Sr., 81, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, surrounded by his wife and family. He was born on Nov. 14, 1941, to the late Joshua Handy and Ella Mae Powell Handy, and was raised in Selbyville, Del. He received his education at Jason High School.
On Sept. 14, 1963, he married his lovely wife, Shirley. He spent many years working in the poultry division as a chicken catcher and was later employed by the Town of Ocean City, Md., as a janitor.
Aside from working, Handy was a faithful member of Zoar United Methodist Church in Selbyville.
Handy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley, of Selbyville, Del.; three sons and their companions, Herbert Handy Jr. of Selbyville, Keith Handy (and Vicki) of Berlin, Md., and James Handy (and Joanne) of Seaford, Del.; four daughters and their companions, Sarah Mae (and Douglas) of Laurel, Del., Sandra Handy, Daphne Williams and her husband, John, all of Selbyville, and LaShonda Hall of Millsboro, Del.; two children whom he raised as his own, Shannon and Deshawn Handy; 24 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves seven brothers, and their wives, Joshua (and Annie) Handy, and David Handy, both of Frankford, Del.; Lemuel (and Annie) Handy of Selbyville; George Handy of Lindenwall, N.J.; Richard (and Betty) Handy of Neptune, N.J.; Larry (and Vanessa) Handy of Pocomoke, Md.; and Wayne Handy of Georgetown, Del.; two sisters, Delores Collins and Marilyn Cannon, both of Selbyville; Gail Obas, whom he recognized as his sister; his best friend, William Hudson Sr.; a favorite cousin, Joseph Mitchell, and favorite niece, ShaKeyta Jacobs; three brothers-in-law; five sisters-in-law; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Calvary Pentecostal Church, 13325 Worcester Hwy, Bishopville, MD 21813, where friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Zoar Golden Acres. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.