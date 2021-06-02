Herbert Eugene “Joe” Schaefer Jr., 90, of South Bethany, Del., passed away peacefully on May 29, 2021. Born on March 15, 1931, in Wayne, N.J., he grew up near Packanack Lake, N.J.
Along with his brother, Schaefer got involved in competitive swimming. Winning several States and East Coast Championship races and holding the New Jersey state backstroke record, he received a full scholarship to Seton Hall University. There, he majored in business.
He graduated in 1953 and qualified for U.S. Navy officer training, but because he was color-blind, went into the Army. There, he was assigned as a first sergeant to the Presidential Honor Guard in Washington, D.C. He also marched in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
During that time, Schaefer met Marjorie D. “Marge” Small at a dance. The couple was married, and their two children were born.
As soon as he passed the Federal Employee Entrance Exam, Schaefer was accepted as director of the Civil Aeronautics Board safety division, where he supervised 45 people. He was a member of the Century Club and American Marketing Association. After retirement in 1980, Schaefer and his family moved to South Bethany fulltime, and he took on a second career — that of construction, building 24 houses in the area.
He was known locally for being the longest-running mayor of South Bethany, having served for 12 years, from 1986 to 1988 and again from 1990 to 2000. He was also the town council treasurer for three years and beach commissioner for a year. He was involved in Artesian water to the town, as well as bike paths and lampposts, and he never raised taxes.
In 1982, Schaefer and his wife, Marge, joined Ocean View Presbyterian Church in Ocean View, Del., and were instrumental in building the Fellowship Hall and entrance, along with Ron Howard. He loved his church and its members, and was a very spiritual man.
Schaefer had many interests and hobbies, but first and foremost was being a proud grandfather and enjoying his grandsons’ involvement with ice hockey and other sports. He could be seen riding his bike around town up until a few months prior to his death and stayed active despite having macular degeneration.
Listening to oldies music, dancing, woodworking, collecting maritime items and taking his loyal companion Duke to the park were all important to him. His best friend of 50 years and neighbor, Ken Ambrose, was a big part of his life, and he was always ready to lend a helping hand.
Schaefer was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Marjorie D. (Small) Schaefer; his son Steven E. Schaefer and daughter Debra Lynn Schaefer, mother of Michael and Andrew, as well as his brother, Harry F. Schaefer. He leaves behind his 15-year-old grandsons, Michael and Andrew, and their father, his son-in-law, Philip Hoffert, all of Frankford, Del.
“May his generous and gentle soul rest in peace!”
A celebration of Schaefer’s busy life will be held at Ocean View Presbyterian Church at a date to be announced, with his ashes to later be interred at the columbarium next to his wife’s. In lieu of flowers, the family asked people to consider a donation to macular degeneration research at https://support.brightfocus.org/default.aspx?tsid=9569 or an act of kindness.