Herbert C. “Herb” Carey, 78, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the comfort of his home. He was born in Dagsboro, Del., on March 24, 1943, son of the late Charles Robert Carey and Aline (Jarman) Sojka.
Carey graduated from John M. Clayton High School, in the Class of 1961, and then completed his professional training at the Delaware State Police Academy in 1972. He was an employee of DuPont Plant in Seaford, Del., for 10 years, followed by faithful service to his community as a Bethany Beach Police Department officer from 1970-1994. He served as the chief of police from 1973 until his retirement in 1994. Following his retirement, Carey and his beloved wife, Bonnie, were bus contractors for the Indian River School District.
He also served his community as a 50-year active member and lifetime member of the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company, holding multiple offices with the company. He was a member of Delaware Lodge #37 A.F. & A.M. in Dagsboro, Del., the Fraternal Order of Police, Sussex County Fire Police Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police, Bethel United Methodist Church in Dagsboro, Del., Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 and Delaware Mobile Surf Fisherman.
When Carey was not volunteering with the fire company, he enjoyed spending time fishing, hunting, attending University of Delaware football games, and spending time with family and friends. He never missed a sporting event honoring his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his love and devotion to his family and many friends. The yearly family trips to Hatteras were always so memorable and meant so much to him.
Carey was preceded in death by his father, Charles Robert Carey; his mother, Aline (Jarman) Sojka; and his stepmother, Ila Carey. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Bonnie (Baker) Carey; a daughter, Dana Warrington and her husband, Guy; four grandchildren, Lindsey McCabe (and Andrew), Kayla Bollinger (and Scott), Jordan McAllister (and Spencer) and Nathan Warrington (and his fiancée, Heather Collins); and six great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Bethany McCabe, Parker and Shelby Bollinger, Reagan Bartkowiak and Jack McAllister.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del., where a Masonic service will be held at noon, followed by the funeral service. Interment with firefighter honors will follow at Dagsboro Redmen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Carey’s name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 147, Dagsboro, DE 19939. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.