Herbert Arthur “Herb” Woodland Sr., 86, of Bishopville, Md., passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born in Norristown, Pa., son of the late Walter S. Woodland and Florence (Beswyck) Woodland.
He was the owner of Woodland Mini Storage for 40 years. He loved his wife and children, and playing the slots, and will be sorely missed.
Woodland is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lydia J. (Townsend) Woodland of Bishopville, Md.s; his children, Shirley Houston (and Rich) of Phillipsburg, N.J., Deborah Hall of Bishopville, and Dorothy Hickman of Millsboro, Del., and Herb Woodland Jr. of Bishopville; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Jane Brumbaugh (and Daniel); and a sister-in-law, June Woodland.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Redmen’s Cemetery in Selbyville. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.