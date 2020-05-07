Henrietta Hudson Sexton, 99, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away at the Beebe Healthcare hospital on April 30, 2020. She had been a resident of Harrison House in Georgetown, Del., for three-and-a-half years. She was born in Dagsboro and lived in Sussex County most of her life, except for a brief stint in Elkton, Md.
Sexton worked at the Stockley Center and retired from work for the State of Delaware after 15 years of service. She was a member of Life Church and enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and the company of family and friends. Through her faithful prayers and gracious spirit, she served as a role model for her entire family.
Sexton was preceded in death by her parents, Henry H. Hudson and Della M. Hudson, and by her husband, Joseph Wade Sexton, in 2011. Her family includes three sons, Parris A. Sexton and his wife, Gail, of Millsboro, Del., Phillip D. Sexton and his wife, Vivienne, of Millville, Del., and Joseph D. “Joe Pete” Sexton and his wife, Corrine, of Georgetown; a daughter, Linda S. Steele of Georgetown; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Due to the state-of-emergency, a private interment will be held at Redmen Memorial Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Life Church; 24545 Shortly Rd.; Georgetown, DE 19947.