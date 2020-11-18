Helen Virginia Bouis, 96, formerly of Westminster, Md., died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at The Gardens of Gettysburg, Pa. She was born Jan. 23, 1924, in Baltimore, Md., daughter of the late Norris Ridaway and Ethel Paul Ridaway.
She was a member of the Westminster United Methodist Church. She worked in the church’s food pantry for 14 years. She was also active in Bible studies at the church. Bouis participated in a local homemaker’s group for decades. She loved to cook and sew.
In addition to her parents, Bouis was preceded in death by her husband, M. Dwight Bouis, who died on Feb. 28, 1982; a daughter, Marion Dale Buckingham; and a grandson, Scott Holland. She is survived by her daughters Carolyn V. Holland-Koontz and her husband, Dean, of Littlestown, Pa., and Claudia A. “Cookie” Humphreys and her husband, Richard, of West Fenwick, Del.; six grandchildren, Alyson Kwon, Norman Buckingham III, Alexander Buckingham, Beatrice Ginger Eney, Terrie Leigh Driscoll-Smith and Tracy Lynn Crone; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date, with arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster, Md. Memorial contributions can be made to Westminster U.M. Church; P.O. Box 2316; Westminster, MD 21157. Condolences can be sent online at www.fletcherfuneralhome.net.