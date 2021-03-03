Helen Marie Truitt, 84, passed away at home with her family on Feb. 26, 2021. She was born in Ocean View, Del., on Dec. 21, 1936, daughter of the late “Gus” and Anna Mitchell.
She was the wife of Arthur Truitt and passed away on their 65th wedding anniversary. Truitt graduated from John M. Clayton High School and attended Milford School of Nursing. She retired from work for the State of Delaware as coordinator of the Edward Pyle Service Center in Roxana in 1991.
Truitt was always active, playing women’s softball, being a Girl Scout leader, taking youth on mission trips as part of the Appalachia Service Project, and camping with her family and friends. She made wedding cakes for members of the family and the Sussex County community. Truitt was a member of Carey’s United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday-school and served on various committees. She was also a member and past president of the VFW Auxiliary.
Truitt was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Robinson; son-in law, Manaen Robinson; sister Elma Leedom; and brothers, Willard, Eldon, Floyd and Howard Mitchell. In addition to her husband, Truitt is survived by her daughter, Bonnie VanBuskirk of Florida; three grandchildren, Joshua of California, Chelsea of England, and Brianna VanBuskirk of Maryland; and two sisters, Francis Fisher and her husband, John, and Wilma Graham and her husband, Bruce.
A funeral service and celebration of life were held March 3, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del., officiated by the Rev. Leza Smack. Interment followed at Carey’s Cemetery in Millsboro. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Carey’s U.M. Church c/o Josephine Dorey; 22750 Carey’s Camp Rd.; Millsboro, DE 19966.