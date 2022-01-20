Helen MaGee, 83, of Drummonds, Tenn., passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. She was born and raised in Sussex County, Del., until relocating to the Memphis, Tenn., area in 2011.
She was a witty and humble woman who laughed a lot and enjoyed her life, no matter what it had in store for her.
MaGee is survived by her five children, William Levis of Milton, Del., Joseph Levis of Drummonds, Tenn., Kenneth Levis of Millsboro, Del., Gary Levis of Drummonds, Tenn., and John MaGee of Georgetown, Del.; and a granddaughter who she raised as her own, Stephanie Zeidler of Laurel, Del. She lived a life full of love, with an additional 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, three sisters, a brother, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Private interment for family will follow at St. George’s United Methodist Church Cemetery in Clarksville, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonch.com.