Helen M. Abbott, 99, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Aliquippa, Pa., passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Manila, Philippines, on Dec. 21, 1920, daughter of the late Henry M. Stanley and Doris (Hepburn) Stanley.
While studying at Bucknell University, Abbott met Imly S. Abbott Jr., and they soon married, raising her family in the Aliquippa, Pa., area. After the passing of her husband in 1984, Abbott moved to Long Neck, Del., where she worked at the Wooden Indian in Rehoboth Beach, Del., for several years.
Abbott was deeply devoted and faithful to her church, St. George’s Episcopal Chapel near Harbeson, Del., where she served on the altar guild for several years before her declining health. She will be remembered for her charitable personality and her love of church.
In addition to her parents, Abbott was preceded in death by her husband, Imly S. Abbott Jr., in 1984; a grandson, Andrew Jess Bickerton; and a brother, the Rev. James Stanley. She is survived by her son and caregiver, Bruce Abbott of Millsboro; a daughter, Emily Sharp Abbott of Laurel, Del.; and her beloved church family.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. Interment will follow, at the Milford Community Cemetery, 700 N. Walnut Street, Milford, Del. Social-distancing protocols will be observed, and masks are required for attendees. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.