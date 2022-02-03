Helen Joachimowski, 89, of Frankford Del., passed quietly into God’s loving arms on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. She was born on Feb. 18, 1932, in Wilmington, Del., daughter of the late John Habrat and Mariana (Stodulska) Habrat. She was known to many as “Bobbi Jo” but was more lovingly referred to as “Babchi.”
She will be remembered by her loving family. She enjoyed word search puzzles, watching game shows, reading, and playing cards with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The grandchildren will remember fondly the times she would pack them in her van and take a day trip to Tower Road Bay during the summer seasons.
Her love and passion for dogs would be the next thing her entire family will remember. She loved to travel and would always tell the family about her wonderful adventures to Ireland, Alaska, and anywhere else one can think of. Her favorite place to travel was Poland. In all her travels, many souvenirs, such as cards, maps, soaps, keychains and photos, were collected and now left behind for all the family to adore and treasure.
In addition to her parents, Joachimowski was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Joachimowski Jr., and her son Kenneth Joachimowski. She is survived by four children, Patricia Nelson, Joseph Joachimowski, JoAnn Joachimowski and John Joachimowski; her 11 grandchildren; and her eight great-grandchildren.
Services were to be private. She will be laid to rest next to her husband and son in All Saints Cemetery in Newark, Del. Arrangements were entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family encouraged donations to local dog rescue Grass Roots Rescue, at www.grrde.org, in Joachimowski’s name. She loved the idea that everyone who knew her would look back on all the memories shared and think of the happy times. Joachimowski’s life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.