Helen H. Johnson, 98, of Selbyville, Del., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Charles F. Hudson and Helen E. (Miller) Hudson. Johnson was born at home, at 52 North Linwood Avenue in Philadelphia, Pa.
When the Depression hit, she moved to the Williamsville/Selbyville area of Maryland/Delaware, where she became a part of that community for the rest of her life. She lived through the Great Depression, World War II, the ’60s, Vietnam, 9/11 and all the major events of the past century. Throughout, her husband, her daughters and her family were the core of her life. She was a homemaker, and then, as a young widow, she devoted her life to supporting herself, being independent and giving to her family.
She loved to cook and bake. She became the family seamstress, sewing everything from hems to Halloween costumes. She was an avid reader and especially loved to read to the family’s children. She was a very giving and selfless person, putting others before herself to the very end. She will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Johnson is survived by two daughters, Winnie Lewis and her husband, John, of Selbyville, Del., and Peggy Timko and her husband, Terry, of Wilmington, Del.; a grandson, John Lewis Jr.; two granddaughters, Tracy Lewis and Kristy Vitter; four great-grandchildren, Jacob Lewis, Catherine Zolandz, Anna Helen Zolandz and Sopia Vitter; several nieces and her adopted family, Keith and Debbie Downey, Brooke and Matt Morton, and Landon and Lily Morton.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Sound United Methodist Church in Williamsville, Md., with the Rev. Fred Duncan officiating. Friends may call at the church an hour before the service. Burial will be in Roxana Cemetery near Frankford, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Friends of Fenwick Island Lighthouse, P.O. Box 1001, Selbyville, DE 19975. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.