Helen F. Hudson, 89, of Frankford, Del., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home. She was born in Frankford on Feb. 18, 1931, daughter of the late Wilmer Flood and Mildred (Davis) Flood.
Hudson was a graduate of John M. Clayton School in Frankford. She was a traveling Navy spouse for four years in the early 1950s. She was well-known for her friendly personality, strong organizational skills and her pink wool coat. Hudson worked for General Electric in Philadelphia Pa., and Norfolk, Va., as a secretary, where she typed documents for the construction and commissioning of the U.S.S. Forrestal.
After her beloved husband’s military tour of duty, she put her talents to work in the family home, raising her children, cooking, gardening and sewing. Hudson’s strong work ethic soon transitioned her back into the workforce as an administrative assistant with the Indian River School District Adult Education Department, from where she eventually retired.
Hudson was a faithful member of the Frankford United Methodist Church and was a longtime Sunday-school teacher. Her love of God, country and family was evident to anyone that ever had a conversation with her.
In addition to her parents, Hudson was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, T. Paul Hudson on Aug. 28, 2020; a son, Victor Hudson; a brother, Curtis Flood; and a sister, Edith Hudson. She is survived by a daughter, Paula Goodman of Millsboro, Del.; a son, Michael Hudson and his wife, Bonnie, of Gumboro, Del.; a brother, Edward Flood and his wife, Emma, of Dagsboro, Del.; three grandchildren, Kevin Hudson and his wife, Marie, Kelly Hudson and Aaron Goodman; and three great-grandchildren, Zack, Benjamin and Carmela.
A visitation and funeral service were to be held on Sept. 15, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, followed by interment at Carey's Cemetery, both in Frankford, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Frankford U.M. Church; P.O. Box 37; Frankford, DE 19945.