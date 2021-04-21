Helen F. Foti, 88, of Frankford, Del., and formerly of Philadelphia, Pa., passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. She was born on March 27, 1933, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Edward Filemyr and Emma Zoeller.
She was raised in Philadelphia and was a 1951 graduate of John W. Hallahan Catholic High School for Girls. Foti met and married her life’s partner, her husband of 47 years, Paul Foti, and together the couple raised three children. She worked as an office administrator for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia at Saint Timothy’s in Philadelphia before her retirement and relocation to Delaware in September of 2000.
A devout Catholic, volunteer at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, the Delaware Library and proud member of the Lord Baltimore Lioness Club, Foti was known for her great acts of kindness and service to others. Also, known as the world’s best “Granny” to the two true loves of her life, her grandsons, Michael and Matt.
Foti was preceded in death by both of her parents and her husband. She is survived by her three daughters, Susan Graham and her husband, Rob, of Colorado, AnneMarie Seuff of Massachusetts, and Kimberly Durkin and her husband, Robert, of Maryland; and two loving grandsons, Michael and Matthew Durkin of Maryland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del., with interment to follow at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that an act of kindness be carried out in Foti’s honor.