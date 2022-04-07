Helen E. Maull, 95, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Gull Creek Assisted Living in Berlin, Md. She was born in Lewes on March 1, 1927, daughter of the late Otis Elliott and the late Ethel (Massey) Elliott.
Maull was a graduate of Lewes High School and shortly thereafter began working for Lewes Trust, which eventually became Sussex Trust, and she retired from Wilmington Trust as an operations manager in Georgetown.
She was deeply involved with her church, Lewes Presbyterian. After her retirement from the bank, she served as the church secretary for 16 years. She also volunteered her time as a Lioness with the Lions Club. She loved to garden and travel in her R.V. as a member of the Sandpipers Camping Club.
In addition to her parents, Maull was preceded in death by her husband, J. Virden Maull; a sister, Mildred E. Powell; a brother, Raymond Elliott; and a nephew, John R. Elliott. She is survived by a nephew, Glen J. Powell and his wife, April, of Dagsboro, Del.; two nieces, Catherine E. Powell of Millsboro, Del., and Linda P. Williams and her husband, Grant, of Berlin, Md., and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Bethel Methodist Cemetery, Savannah Rd., Lewes, Del. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.