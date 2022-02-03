Helen (Barr) Kandler, 82, of Oak Orchard, Del., and formerly of Spring City, Pa., died peacefully on Jan. 13, 2022, after a long illness. She was born in Ayr, Scotland, on Oct. 10, 1939, to Mr. and Mrs. David Barr. She was the middle child of three, and she also had a half-brother. Her father was Irish, and her mum was Scottish (Clan Macintosh), of which she was very proud, and passed that pride to her children.
She said that one her earliest memories was her mother hiding with her under a desk as the Germans bombed the munitions plant nearby. Her whole life, she never liked sirens or loud noises.
She met James Kandler in 1962, while he was stationed in West Germany with the U.S. Army. They married in January of 1964 and were married for almost 58 years. They lived for nearly 30 years in Spring City, Pa., where they raised two children and many dogs. She last saw her native soil in 1972. As a gift to her husband for their 25th wedding anniversary in 1989, she became a U.S. citizen.
She was a registered nurse in both Scotland and the U.S., and spent many years as a home healthcare nurse in Pennsylvania. Upon retirement, she and her husband moved to their home in Oak Orchard, where she owned her own business as a therapeutic massage therapist. She was also a member of the Oak Orchard Community Church.
Kandler is survived by her husband, James Kandler; son, Jeff and his wife, Cathy, of Gilbertsville, Pa.; daughter, Sophie and her spouse, Jennifer, of Phoenixville, Pa.; and two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Madeleine. Her older brother, John Barr, also survives her.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and lives on in the memories of all who knew her, in both the U.S. and her beloved Scotland. She will be cremated, according to her wishes. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.