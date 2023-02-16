Helen B. Moore, 95, of Selbyville, Del., died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at home. She was born in Baltimore, Md, daughter of the late Julius Doda and Stella (Szczepankowski) Doda.
Moore was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle G. Moore. She is survived by her children, Clifford T. Moore and his wife, Karon, of Selbyville, Del., Claudia Sandborn and her husband, Fred, of Williamsburg, Va., David Moore and his wife, Patricia, of Woodruff, S.C., and Lisa Griffin and her husband, Sirlester, of Parish, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Kenney, Barbara Barrington, Michelle Moore, Chuck Tedesco, Diana Claycomb, Tosha Pizzola, Nicole Howard, Dina Waugh and Joseph Bell; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.