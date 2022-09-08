Hazel Mae Ireland Mitchell, 88, of Dover, Del., passed away peacefully, at her home, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born March 12, 1934, in Atlantic City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Daniel Leeds Ireland and Eva Madara Ireland.
Mitchell was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, donating to her many causes, and keeping up to date with current events and politics.
In addition to raising her children, she worked for the State of Delaware and retired from work for the Delaware Home for the Chronically Ill, where she lovingly cared for her patients. She will be remembered for her kind, caring and generous heart, always willing to help someone in their time of need. She was a lover of animals and not one who turned her back on a stray. She took in, cared for and fed many stray cats over the years.
In addition to her parents, Mitchell was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years James Willard Mitchell, in 2013, by her baby twins, and by her brothers Daniel Ireland and John Ireland. She is survived by her children, James Mitchell (and Marilyn), Linda Hite (and Gene), Wayne Mitchell (and Donna), Diane Lockwood (and Ron), Pat Darlin (and Al) and Renee Wilczopolski (and Kevin); 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Joan Young, Frances Fisher, Wilma Graham, Arthur Truitt, Judy Purks and Sara Lee Mitchell; as well as her nieces, nephews and cousins. She has also left behind her fur-babies, Baby Boy and Baby Girl, who were her loyal and faithful companions.
She will be greatly missed and forever loved.
A celebration of Mitchell’s life will be held, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Maranatha Fellowship Church, 60 Deer Track Lane, Dover, Del. A time of visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Sharon Hills Memorial Park in Dover. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations made in Mitchell’s honor be sent to: Forgotten Cats Inc., Suite 422, 4023 Kennett Pike, Greenville, DE 19807; Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 DuPont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947. Arrangements were in the care of Watson Funeral Home, 211 Washington Street, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.