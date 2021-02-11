Hazel B. Conaway, 95, of Gumboro, Del., passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born in Gumboro on Oct. 15, 1925, to the late Charles Brasure and A. Kattie Brasure.
She and her husband, Norman, owned and operated a poultry and grain farm. She was also a homemaker and a wonderful babysitter to her grandchildren, who adored her. Conaway enjoyed gardening, reading and riding the golf cart. She was a great cook and loved cooking for her family. Conaway was known to be kind and warm, and never complained or said a bad word about anyone. She was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Conaway was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Norman Conaway, in 2007, as well as two sisters, Mattie Hudson and Doris Brittingham. She is survived by three daughters, Norma Toomey and her husband, Dennis, of Gumboro, Diane Holston and her husband, Paul, also of Gumboro, and Lorie Stevens and her husband, Donald, of Dagsboro, Del.; a sister, Charlotta Carey of Salisbury, Md.; a brother-in-law, Preston Conaway and his wife, Arlene, of Laurel, Del.; a granddaughter, Denise Short and her husband, Steve; and three grandsons, Brian Toomey, Daniel Holston and his wife, Heartli, and Kyle Stevens; three great-grandsons, Dillon Toomey, Skyler Holston and Alex Holston; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A graveside service is planned for 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Line United Methodist Church cemetery on 18725 Line Church Road, between Delmar and Gumboro, Del. The Rev. Chuck Reynolds will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required. Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations can be made to Joshua House Ministries c/o Chuck Reynolds, 38140 Millsboro Hwy., Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.