Harvey “Tee” Hamilton, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. He was born on Dec. 20, 1952, in Bear, Del., to the late Thomas H. Hamilton and Della Cole Hamilton.
He worked in the building and remodeling trade most of his life. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, gardening, antiquing and living his life to its fullest. He lived each day like it was his last.
In addition to his parents, Hamilton was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Smith. He is survived by a daughter, Christie Swarbrick and her fiancé, Matt Savidge, of Coalwood, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Chelsea Hamilton, Dylan Swarbrick, Noah Swarbrick and Matthew Savidge; and a great-granddaughter, Sophie, all of West Virginia. He also leaves a niece, nephews, extended family members and many friends.
Per his wishes, services were to be private, and cremation was to follow. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.