Harvey R. Swearer, 71, of Frankford, Del., passed away at home on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born Feb. 5, 1949, in Wilmington, Del., to the late Harvey Franklin Swearer and Regina (Mason) Elizabeth Swearer.
Swearer graduated from Brandywine High School and later attended Delaware Technical Community College, where he earned his degree, and later went on to start his own medical supply company, which he and his beloved wife, Deanna, owned and operated for the last 32 years.
Swearer and his family planted their roots in Newark, Del., where they raised their children, later relocating full-time to the Ocean View area, where they shared their passion for the beach. A lifelong dream of the couple was to become “snowbirds” in Florida, and that dream came true two years ago when they purchased a home in South Palm Beach.
Swearer was an active member at Bear Trap Dunes, where he enjoyed his love of golf. In addition to his love for his family, he dearly loved his cats, exercising and fitness.
In addition to his parents, Swearer was preceded in death by his brother, James, and sister, Sandy. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Deanna; his three loving children, Alex and his wife, Jessica, of Arlington, Va., and Kelsy and Abby of Millsboro, Del.; and his three beloved grandchildren Kayla, Justin and Shane.
Services were to be private, at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations to the Beebe Medical Foundation (memo: Tunnell Cancer Center); 902 Savannah Rd.; Lewes, DE 19958, or www.beebehealthcare.org/beebe-medical-foundation). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
Rozi Diane Berberian, 38
Rozi Diane Berberian, 38, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at home after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Together, with her husband by her side and the support of family and friends, she sought treatment across the country. She exemplified courage and carried herself with dignity and grace. She was never afraid, and for that she was known by those close to her as “Rambo Rozi.”
Berberian was born Feb. 1, 1982, in Gyumri, Armenia, daughter of Sourik and Zaruhi Mkrtchian. In 1988, she moved to California with her family and attended school. While residing in Los Angeles, she met Jack, the love of her life. They married in 2004 and moved to Delaware, where they were blessed with four beautiful girls.
Berberian was active in her community and dedicated countless hours to planning charity events, such as the Beebe Ball and various fashion shows at Delaware Technical Community College. She was a certified mastectomy fitter and helped countless cancer patients over the years. She was an avid tennis player and loved to travel.
She loved life and lived it to its fullest, finding joy and laughter all around her. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was loved by many, and will be deeply and genuinely missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing her.
In addition to her parents, Berberian is survived by her beloved husband of 16 years, Jack Berberian; her daughters, Isabella, Grace, Gia and Lily; her brother, Martin Mkrtchian; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends whom she considered family; and her loyal canine companion, Lola.
Graveside services were to be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif. A memorial service commemorating her life will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton, Del. Immediately afterward, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., the family invites everyone to stay, visit and help in celebrate her life. All family members and friends are welcome, including children, as Berberian would have wanted it. Social distancing and face masks are required of all guests, in accordance with COVID-19 precautions. RSVPs and up-to-date details will be posted online at www.facebook.com/events/s/celebrating-the-life-of-rozi-b/1018831331879748.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions to the Rozi Berberian Memorial Fund, c/o Delaware Community Foundation; P.O. Box 1636; Wilmington, DE 19899-1636 (memo: Rozi Berberian Memorial Fund) (www.delcf.org/roziberberian). Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Richard Marshall Berry, 88
Richard Marshall Berry, 88, of Bay Colony, Dagsboro, Del., and formerly of Bowie, Md., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. He was born in Murray, Ky., on June 21, 1932, as an only child.
He worked many years as an economist at the National Science Foundation (NSF) until he retired and relocated to Delaware. He volunteered his spare time to work as the treasurer for Saint Peters Lutheran Church in Ocean City, Md. In his youth, Berry served honorably as a private first class Russian language translator in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed a lifetime of playing tennis, golfing, boating, reading, writing and spending time with his family. To all, he was a genuinely friendly and nice person to be around.
Berry is survived by his wife, Beverly Jayne Berry of Gaithersburg, Md., his two daughters, Margaret Ruth “Peggy” Jayant of Columbia, Md., and Cynthia Lee “Cindy” Smith of Melbourne, Fla.; his beloved grandchildren, Marshall Alan Kromer of Ridgely, Md., Nicholas Styles Kromer of Queenstown, Md., Jennifer Lee Joiner, of Lewiston, Maine, and Brian Matthew Smith of Melbourne; and a great-grandchild, Quin James Kromer, son of Nicholas Kromer and Madison Mandes.
Committal services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Sept., 18, 2020, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriot’s Way, Millsboro, Del. Masks and social distancing will be required and enforced in compliance with the state’s COVD-19 restrictions. Cards and flowers may be sent via Watson Funeral Home; 211 S. Washington St.; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may also be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.
Lionel Joseph ‘Joe’ Butler, 94
Lionel Joseph “Joe” Butler, 94, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, Md., and founded L.J. Butler Plumbing & Heating Company, passing the family business to his five sons and his grandsons.
Butler loved his family time and enjoyed gardening, boating and casino games. He was better known as “Pop-Pop Joe.”
He entered World War II active service on Feb. 14, 1944, in the U.S. Navy, and served on the vessels NTS, Bainbridge, Md., and U.S. Submarine Base Pearl Harbor. He received the Pacific Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon and Victory Medal with an honorable discharge as seaman first class.
Butler was preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer T. Butler and Anna Mary Marx Butler; grandson, David Allen Butler Jr.; sisters, Anna Magsaman and her husband, Fred, Laura Spine and her husband, Anthony; and brothers, Wilmer and his wife, Betty, and Brice and his wife, Delores. He is survived by the love of his life, Marie Tine Butler; sons, Lionel and his wife, Joyce, David and his wife, Gail, Mark and his wife, Delynn, Thomas and his wife, Julie, and Jeffrey and his wife, Terri; daughters, Kerry Robusto and her husband, James, and Barbara Dileonardi and her partner, Mark Showacre; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Mulhausan and her husband, Whitey, and Patricia Cerf; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
The family offered a “thank you” to Beebe hospital, Seasons Hospice, Coastal Home Care and Melson Funeral Services for their kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234; 29265 Marshy Hope Way; Ocean View, DE 19970. A private gathering will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
Kevin D. Clancy, 61
Kevin D. Clancy, 61, of Renovo, Pa., passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born on April 15, 1959, in New York, N.Y., son of Robert N. Clancy and the late Catherine M. (Roche) Clancy.
He graduated from Conestoga High School in Wayne, Pa., and then honorably served in the U.S. Navy. He attended the University of Massachusetts in Boston, where he earned a degree in counseling. He was on staff at Lebanon Valley Youth for Christ, where he ran the elementary school program for inner-city youth.
Clancy also owned and operated the American Chimney & Liners in Boston. He enjoyed hiking, mountain biking, swimming in the ocean and all things outdoors. He loved to preach, minister and help all that he could. He adored working with kids and above all cherished time spent with his kids and grandkids, who were the apples of his eyes.
In addition to his mother, Clancy was preceded in death by his brother, Richard “Rick” Clancy. In addition to his father, he is survived by his sons, Jason P. Clancy and his wife, Kelly, of Harrisburg, Pa., Daniel M. Clancy and his wife, Lauren, of Murrieta, Calif., and Ben J. Clancy of Las Vegas, Nev.; his sister, Julie Stephens and her husband, Sam, of Lubbock, Texas; and his grandchildren, Cameron, Simon, Natalie, Violet, Emma and Hunter.
A viewing was held Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Lewes, Del. Funeral services were held Aug. 28 at Calvary Chapel Lebanon, Lebanon, Pa., with interment at the Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken, Pa. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Dorothy (Ferrera) Giangeruso, 86
Dorothy (Ferrera) Giangeruso, 86, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at home on Sunday Aug. 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and family. She was born in Newark, N.J., on Nov. 22, 1933.
Giangeruso worked as a waitress at The Fountain in Belleville, N.J., and later went on to work for Hoffman-Laroche Pharmaceuticals and Newton Hospital. She and her husband, Charles, relocated to Ocean City, Md., and later settled in Long Neck, Del.
She enjoyed working various part-time jobs in her retirement and was extremely active as a member of the Korean War Veterans Association in Millsboro, serving on the auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, spending time with family, clamming, crabbing, watching the New York giants and Yankees, making various crafts, playing cards and sitting on her deck watching the birds.
Giangeruso was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Maureen McMickle; parents, Gabriel and Mae Ferrera; a brother, Gabriel; and a sister, Celeste. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Charles; daughters Kim Ivanov and her husband, Albert, and Connie Wallace and her husband, Greg; stepchildren, Charles Giangeruso, Robert Giangeruso and his wife, Tina, and Deborah Thomson and her husband, Dennis, all of New Jersey; beloved sisters-in-law, Tina Firtek of Tennessee and Francis Sara of Florida; her loving grandchildren, Morgan, Wyatt, Gabriel, Daniel, Michael, Charles, Breanna, Shaun, Kelly, Jennifer, Bobby, Gionna and Jeanette; and many loving nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
John D. ‘Griff’ Griffis, 72
John D. “Griff” Griffis, 72, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on May 5, 2020, at home. He was born Nov. 27 1948, in Washington, D.C., as a surviving twin born to parents James Griffis and Helen Griffis. He was a brother to Jim Griffis, Barbara Williams, the late Jerome Griffis and his late twin, Thomas Griffis.
He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. After leaving the military, he successfully operated restaurants in Maryland, and owned and operated Griff’s Landing in Frederick, Md., He was a member of the American Legion Post 24, the VFW and the Moose lodge. He enjoyed fishing, the Baltimore Orioles and gardening.
Griffis is survived by his children, Shawn Griffis, Shannon Essel and Aislinn Fones; his grandchildren, Reghan, Lohgan, Gavin, Griffen, Kensley, Tanner and Daxton; nephews, Thomas, Chad, Geoff, Michael and Matthew; and nieces Dawn, Cathlin and Michelle.
A celebration of his life was held Aug. 31, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, Frankford, Del. Interment with military honors was to follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the American Legion Post 24; P.O. Box 248; Dagsboro, DE 19939-0248. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
T. Paul Hudson, 89
T. Paul Hudson, 89, of Frankford, Del., passed away and peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born in Frankford on Feb. 17, 1931, son of the late Thomas Hudson and the late Leona (Powell) Hudson.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1956, including a tour aboard the U.S.S. Kula Gulf. Following his honorable discharge, Hudson joined the DuPont Company in Seaford, Del., where he retired after 34 years of service.
He patriotism and faith in God was strong. He was an ardent supporter of Israel and the United States Constitution. Hudson was a faithful member of the Frankford United Methodist Church and a devoted family man. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working in his garage, listening to good gospel singing and watching NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, Hudson was preceded in death by his son Victor Hudson; three brothers and a sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Helen (Flood) Hudson; a daughter, Paula Goodman of Millsboro, Del.; a son, Michael Hudson and his wife, Bonnie, of Gumboro, Del.; a sister, Elsie Jerman of Millsboro; three grandchildren, Kevin Hudson and his wife, Marie, Kelly Hudson and Aaron Goodman; and three great-grandchildren, Zack, Benjamin and Carmella.
Services were to be held Sept. 2, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, with interment at Carey’s Cemetery, both in Frankford, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Frankford U.M. Church; P.O. Box 37; Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
Gertrude ‘Dee’ Leizear, 86
Gertrude “Dee” Leizear, 86, of Seaford, Del., and formerly of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Manor House in Seaford. She was born in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Jessie Walker and Alice (Bruff) Walker.
Leizear had been a preschool teacher for many years. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and the Ruth Circle; member and former co-VP of the Selbyville Community Club; member of the Selbyville Library; and dedicated volunteer at the Manor House. She was a founding member of the Sensational Singers at the Manor House, starting with three singers while she played the piano. Today that group has more than 20 members and includes a variety of instruments.
“Ms. Dee” was loved by many for her sense of humor, caring heart and cookie-baking skills. She had a love of fishing, crabbing, traveling, the ocean and especially the Assateague ponies. She loved music and musicals, her favorite being “The Sound of Music.”
Leizear was preceded in death by her husband, Harry N. Leizear, in 2007. She is survived by two sons, David B. Leizear of Willards, Md., and Dennis B. Leizear of Wilmington, Del.; a daughter, Donna J. Reilly of Chester, Md.; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was to be held Aug. 31, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. Burial was to be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association; 909 Progress Cir.; Salisbury, MD 21804 (online at act.alz.org/donate). Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.
Robert Lee ‘Bob’ McAlpine, 82
Robert Lee “Bob” McAlpine, 82, of Harbeson, Del., formerly of Wellsburg, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born Oct. 29, 1937, in Beech Bottom, W.Va., son of the late Robert McAlpine and the late Nellie Mae (Hall) McAlpine.
After graduating from high school, McAlpine proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from work as a plumber and pipefitter with the Plumbers Local #27 in Pittsburgh, Pa., and moved to Harbeson in 1985. He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed riding his bicycle and woodworking. McAlpine was a talented carpenter and built several custom homes throughout his lifetime as well.
In addition to his parents, McAlpine was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy McAlpine, in 2011 and three siblings, Alan McAlpine, James McAlpine and Arlene McAlpine. He is survived by his son, Robert B. McAlpine and his wife, Rhonda, of Avella, Pa.; a daughter, Charis Paugh of Harbeson, Del.; three grandsons, Ian Lohr, Connor McAlpine and Chase McAlpine; and several nieces and nephews.
A private interment service will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Arrangements were by Melson Funeral Services, Long Neck, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
Donna F. Milligan, 68
Donna F. Milligan, 68, of Gumboro, Del., passed away at home on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, while in the care of her family and Delaware Hospice. She was born in Salisbury, Md., to the late Harry and Mary Donaway Cooper.
Milligan retired after 28 years as the store manager at the Rite Aid stores in both Millsboro and Rehoboth Beach, Del. After retirement, she worked part-time for American Greetings, stocking cards. She was a member of Grace U.M. Church in Millsboro, where she was very involved with the church and mission trips. She enjoyed yardwork, reading, watching her grandchildren play sports and spending time with her family.
Milligan is survived by four children, Tammy Garcelon of Millsboro, Tara Thoroughgood and her husband, Billy, of Dagsboro, Del., Holly West and her husband, David, of Gumboro, Del., and Sean Milligan and his wife, Teena, of Gumboro; two brothers, Wayne Cooper of Gumboro and Gary Cooper of Laurel, Del.; and four grandchildren, Parker Thoroughgood and his wife, Stacey, of Virginia Beach, Va., Paige West, Seth Milligan and Marissa Milligan, all of Gumboro.
A funeral service was to be held Aug. 28, 2020, at the Grace United Methodist Church, Millsboro, Del., officiated by the Rev. Karin Tunnell. Interment followed at the Millsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Grace U. M. Church; PO Box 566; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.
Jane F. Sergison, 83
Jane F. Sergison, 83, of Bradenton, Fla., and formerly of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Health Center at Westminster Point Pleasant. She was born Sept. 21, 1936, in Oak Bluffs, Mass., and grew up in Morris County, N.J.
Sergison was a graduate of the Benedictine Academy of Elizabeth, N.J. On July 23, 1960, she married David A. Sergison, and together they raised three children, Karen, David and Peter in Chatham, N.J. Sergison advanced her career from teller to assistant secretary and branch manager of the Chatham Trust Company’s Abbey Branch in Morristown.
After retiring to Ocean View, Del., in 1998, she also became an active member of the Ocean View Presbyterian Church’s Ladies’ Circle and worked in the church office. Sergison enjoyed taking the occasional trip to Disney World or simply curling up with her beloved dog, Sandy, in front of an episode of “Masterpiece Theater.” She will be greatly missed.
Sergison was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Sarles; mother, Mildred Merklin Sarles; and father, Herbert Sarles. She survived by her husband, her children and four grandchildren, Matthew, Megan, Andrew and Campbell.
Funeral services will be held privately.
Sherlene Sturgess, 84
Sherlene Sturgess, 84, a former resident of Millsboro, Del., passed away suddenly on the evening of Aug. 29, 2020. She was born Norma Sherlene Bartley in Ethel, Logan County, W.Va. in 1936, one of two daughters of Ernest and Lucille Bartley.
Sturgess graduated from Logan High School in 1954 and became a military spouse. She lived on military installations in Japan, Colorado, Texas and the Washington, D.C., area.
After Sturgess completed training and received her cosmetology license at the D.C. Beauty Academy in Marlow Heights, Md., she became a manager at the school. She then worked at several hair salons in the D.C. area. Sturgess married James Sturgess and lived in Upper Marlboro, Md., and Millsboro, and for a time she worked for the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. Her husband, James, was a police officer in the Fenwick Island Police Department. James Sturgess passed away in 2004, and Sherlene Sturgess moved to Melbourne, Fla., where she lived the rest of her life.
Sturgess leaves behind her three children, Lorrie, Chuck and Sharon; a stepdaughter, Carleen Sturgess Molnar and her husband, Larry; a sister, Genevieve; and several grandchildren.
Services and committal will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del., where she will be interred next to her husband, James. The Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be required of all attendees. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.
