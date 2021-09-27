Harvey R. Justice, 78, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. He was born in Dagsboro on Sept. 17, 1943, son of the late Isaac E. Justice and the late Vina A. (Tyre) Justice.
Justice owned and operated Harjoco Construction & Disposal for several years before selling the business and “retiring” in 2013. Although he retired, he continued working around his dirt pit or in his garden up until the day of his passing.
He was a member of Doric Lodge #30 A.F. & A.M., Tall Cedars of Lebanon and the Boumi Shrine. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved boating and would spend most Saturdays at Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield, Md., where he kept two of his boats. He also enjoyed gardening and sharing his vegetables with neighbors and close friends. He will be remembered as a very outspoken man but willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
In addition to his parents, Justice was preceded in death by his brother, Morris “Cap” Justice, in 2019 and a sister, Resina Martz, in 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joan (Davis) Justice; a son, John R. Justice and his wife, Keri, of Millsboro, Del.; a daughter, Juanita J. Oakley and her husband, George, of Dagsboro, Del.; six grandchildren, Morgan Burton, Guy Burton, Ella Justice, Olivia Justice, Justin Oakley and Jenna Oakley; two great-grandchildren, Leland Oakley and Vivian Oakley; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
A viewing was to be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43, Thatcher St., Frankford, Del., where a Masonic service will begin at noon, with the funeral service to immediately follow. Interment will take place at St. George’s Cemetery in Clarksville, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Justice’s name to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Processing Center, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394, or by visiting www.shrinerschildrens.org. Condolences may be sent online sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.