Harvey Kenneth Justice III, 28, of Selbyville, Del., died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., alongside his daughter Elleigh Marie Barton, who died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. He was born in Rockhill, S.C., son of Shona L. (Boyer) Justice Hancock, the late Harvey Kenneth Justice Jr. and his step-dad, Michael Hancock.
Justice was a jack-of-all-trades but mostly worked as an auto mechanic and for Justice Seal Coating.
In addition to his mother and step-dad he is survived by sister, Chelsea Justice of Fort Lauderdale, Fla; a nephew, Tristyn Lynch of Salisbury, Md.; grandparents, Kevin and Cathy Lynch of Selbyville, Del., and Emma Henry and Harv Justice; fiancée, Logan D. Pepper, and daughter Calleigh Justice of Selbyville, Del.; three aunts, Elsie Justice, Regina Henry and Misty Roberts; and an uncle, Joshua Boyer.
A memorial service was planned on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, 30 N. Main Street in Selbyville, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/37a9259f. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.