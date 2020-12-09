Harvey James “Jimmy” Daisey Jr., 58, passed away peacefully at his home in Frankford, Del., on Dec. 5, 2020, after a three-year battle with prostate cancer. He was born in Bethesda, Md., on Nov. 21, 1962, to Mary Victoria Henley Daisey and Harvey James Daisey Sr.;.
He spent the first few years of his life in Maryland before moving to Selbyville, Del., for his childhood. Daisey graduated from Indian River High School in 1981 and went on to attend college in Georgetown, Del. After college, he met his wife, Tammy, and they married in 1988, soon after building their forever home in Frankford. In 1991, the two welcomed their first child, Hanna, and then their second and last child, Casey, in 1996.
In his 58 years of life, Daisey became known for his passion and skill as a mechanic after attending Delaware Technical & Community College for diesel machinery. He spent many years working for Mountaire Farms, Bunting’s Garage, and most recently for DelDOT as a diesel mechanic.
If it had a motor, Daisey was always willing to take a look. He was the owner of Delmarva Maintenance & Repair, based out of his infamous shed. Much to the dismay of his loving wife, on any given day there were least a few tractors around the shed, and on any afternoon, Jimmy was usually there, too, sitting on a bucket with a dog by his side, Bob Seger on the radio and a beer in his hand. Everyone in Frankford knew they could pull in for a cold beer and a good conversation in that shed.
Daisey never met a stranger. He would talk to just about anyone about anything for as long as they’d listen. Everyone knew he was the man to call if they needed life advice or found themselves in a jam. For that, he has left a mark on everyone who ever had the pleasure of knowing him.
Daisey was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Victoria Henley Daisey; father, Harvey James Daisey Sr.; and brother, Jon “Brad” Poteat. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Tammy Hickman Daisey; son, Casey Daisey and his wife, Molly; daughter, Hanna Magee and her husband, Mike; grandchildren, James and Hazel Magee; brothers, Andy Poteat and his wife, Ellen, Victor Poteat and his wife, Sharon, and Steve Poteat and his wife, Bianca; as well as many other extended family members.
When Daisey was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2017, he told everyone he was going to “ride this train all the way to the bottom then jump off!” That’s exactly what he did — he gave it hell. His strength and courage were incredible, and he will be missed by so many.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current restrictions, a walk-through viewing was to be held on Dec. 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. Social-distancing protocols will be observed, and masks are required for those in attendance. The graveside service will be held privately, at Redmen Memorial Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Brandywine Valley SPCA–Georgetown; 22918 DuPont Blvd.; Georgetown, DE 19947 (or bvspca.org).