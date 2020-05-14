Harry Wesley Thomas, 80, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Harrison Senior Living. He was born Feb. 6, 1940, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Wesley Thomas and Naomi E. (Burgan) Thomas.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Thomas, in 2015. He is survived by a brother, David Thomas of Parkton, Md., as well as two special friends, Mike Mitchell and Jimmy Boyer.
Services were to be private.