Harry “Shubbie” Ursone, 87, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 9, 2023, at home, surrounded in love by his family. He was born on July 15, 1936, in Stamford, Conn., son of the late Lorenzo Ursone and Clementine (Delbuno) Ursone.
After graduating from Southington High School in Southington, Conn., he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1955. He was a proud veteran of 22 years of service. He was a medic for the first 10 years and subsequently retrained as a KC-135 boom operator for the remaining years of his service. As a boom operator, he performed in-flight refueling activities thousands of feet above ground, all the while only feet apart from another aircraft. He completed two tours in Vietnam, where he performed numerous refueling missions over enemy territory.
In 1967, he received an Airman’s medal, the highest medal one can receive during peacetime, and a first oak leaf cluster for his heroic efforts in putting out an auxiliary unit fire attached to the KC-135. Due to his quick action, there was no loss of life or damage to the plane. He retired in 1976 as a master-sergeant.
Ursone met the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty,” in Canada on one of his military deployments. She became a naturalized citizen of the United States. They were happily married for nearly 65 years, spending many of those years deployed with the military, until his retirement in upstate New York. They eventually relocated to Ocean View to be closer to family.
In addition to his wife, Ursone’s second passion was fishing. He fished most every day, rain or shine, in his younger days. He was named the Angler of the Year for New York State in 1983, and even to the day he died, he was sought-after for his knowledge of fishing and his ability to navigate the waters. He was often called “the fish whisperer” or “Mr. Fish,” because he had the knack to catch fish and seldom came home emptyhanded. His third passion, or perhaps a tie for second, was his love for the New York Yankees.
In addition to his parents, Ursone was predeceased by his loving daughter Cheryl (Ursone) Jones, who passed in June 2014. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, daughter and son-in-law Lynda and Jack Whitt, in Delaware; son and daughter-in-law Charles and Lauren Ursone, in Florida; son-in-law Robbie Jones, in New York. He is also survived by his granddaughter and her fiancé, Jessica Jennings and Branden Wigfield, in Maryland; grandson and his girlfriend, Anthony Ursone and Stephanie Whitley-Hines, in North Carolina; granddaughter and her partner, Judi Mistretta and Patty Pukl, in Maryland; granddaughter and her husband, Jennifer and Nate Hine, in Maryland; granddaughter and her husband, Jill and Will Schadty, in Maryland.
Also surviving Ursone are his great-granddaughter Morgan Jennings; great-granddaughter and her husband Brittany and Travis Dietsch; great-grandson and his fiancé Joseph Mistretta and Nicole Crouse; great-grandson John Huth; great-granddaughter Gabriella Huth and her fiancé, Tom Hunt; great-granddaughter Samantha Schadty; and great-grandson Jack Schadty, all of Maryland. In addition, he is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Albert Fasulo of Maryland; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service was to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, 34874 Atlantic Ave., Ocean View, Del. Chapel Committal prayers and military honors were to follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way Millsboro, Del. A light lunch was to be served after cemetery services at the VFW Post 7234, 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested a memorial contribution to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford DE 19963, or https://www.delawarehospice.org/donor; or VFW Post 7234, 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View, DE 19970.