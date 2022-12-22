Harry Richard Sykes, 81, of Selbyville, Del., died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Accent Care Inpatient at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. He was born in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Harry S. Sykes and Nina Chadwick Sykes.
He retired from work for General Motors. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and had attended St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md.
Sykes is survived by his wife, Carol E. Sykes of Selbyville, Del.; a step-son, Jeffrey M. Lang of Seven Valleys, Pa.; two step-daughters, Judith A. Iosbaker and her husband, Griffith, of Denver, N.C., and Brenda C. Nash and her husband, Lee, also of Selbyville; a brother, James T. Sykes and his wife, Jane, of Davidsonville, Md.; two nieces, Julie Klara and Selene Annadale; two granddaughters, Amber N. Nash and Jennifer M. Tabaka; and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was to be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. Burial was to be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sykes’ memory may be made to Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234, 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.